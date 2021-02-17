JJ Watt sends great tweet amid frenzy of people recruiting him

JJ Watt has received interest from nearly half the teams in the NFL since the Houston Texans released him, and several of his peers have also been trying to recruit him. Is the three-time Defensive Player of the Year already feeling a bit overwhelmed?

Watt sent a great tweet on Wednesday that gave us an idea of how the past several days have gone for him.

free agency is wild. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2021

It’s safe to say Watt’s phone has not stopped buzzing since the Texans set him free last week. His free agency decision is not going to be an easy one, though it sounds like he will narrow it down to teams that are ready to contend for a Super Bowl.

Watt’s brother TJ, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was obviously one of the first people to recruit JJ. Several other star players have since taken to social media to make their pitches, so you can only imagine what people are saying to Watt in private.