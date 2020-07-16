Here’s how many NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus

NFL players have been undergoing testing for the coronavirus with training camp still scheduled to begin at the end of the month, and the NFL Players Association shared some of the results from those tests on Thursday.

According to the NFLPA, 72 players across the league were known to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that there are currently 2,800 players on rosters, so the positive tests represent about 2.5 percent of all players.

Those numbers are similar to what we have seen with the NBA, though the NBA has had only two new positive tests since players arrived at the league’s bubble campus in Orlando.

Most NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camp on July 28. As of now, the league has not allowed any plans to push that back.