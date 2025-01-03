Herm Edwards speaks out on possibility of reunion with Jets

Herm Edwards apparently won’t be delivering a “You play to win the game!” sequel any time soon.

The longtime football coach Edwards appeared this week on 880 ESPN in New York with Jake Asman. During the appearance, Edwards was asked if he had any interest in interviewing for the New York Jets’ open head coaching position.

“No, no, no, no. I’ve had my fun,” he replied, per NJ.com. “No, I am good.”

Edwards has over a decade of head coaching experience in both the NFL and college ranks, including serving as the head coach of the Jets for five seasons from 2001-05. Over that span, Edwards won an AFC East division title and made two playoff appearances but compiled an overall record of 39-41 (.488) before leaving to become head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In more recent years, Edwards had been the head coach at Arizona State University but was fired in 2022 following a tenure that was marred by some serious recruiting violations. Now 70 years old and serving as an analyst for ESPN, it looks like Edwards’ head coaching days may be just about over.

As for the Jets, they have one of the more intriguing openings in the NFL after the October firing of Robert Saleh (with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich having served as their interim head coach since then). Though Edwards is not interested in a reunion, the Jets are interviewing with another one of their team’s prominent former head coaches.