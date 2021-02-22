High schooler who got into it with Cam Newton issues apology

Cam Newton got into it with a high school football player at a 7-on-7 event in South Carolina over the weekend, and the youngster who appeared to instigate the verbal spat has since apologized.

Newton was sponsoring a team at the Myrtle Beach event when Jseth Owens, a junior from Perkiomen Valley High School in Pennsylvania, began heckling him for the rough season Newton had with the New England Patriots. Newton responded by repeatedly telling Owens he’s rich and asking to speak with his father. You can see the video here.

On Sunday night, Owens issued an apology on Twitter (via TMZ):

Owens seemed to indicate he only meant to talk a little trash to Newton. He said he “let my competitive side get the best of me” and that he “never meant to humiliate & let anyone down.”

Newton also addressed the incident. He shared a video on Instagram that showed him trying to have a serious conversation with Owens after the two got into it. The conversation ended with Newton chatting with someone who looked like a coach from the high schooler’s tournament team.

Newton probably should have just ignored Owens and chalked it up to kids being kids. However, the high schooler clearly got under his skin.

It sounds like the situation will serve as a learning experience for everyone involved.