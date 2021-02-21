Video: Cam Newton gets into it with kid at football camp

Cam Newton took part in a youth football camp over the weekend as he faces an uncertain NFL future, and the former MVP probably did not expect to have to deal with a heckler. Unfortunately, he did.

A kid who looked like he was about high school age began chirping at Newton on the sideline and telling him he’s a free agent. Newton clapped back by reminding the young man he is rich, to which the kid replied, “You about to be poor.” Newton also asked, “Where’s your dad?”

Neither Newton nor the young heckler wanted to back down. You can see the video below, but beware that it contains some inappropriate language:

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

Newton certainly is rich, and he will likely be just fine even if he doesn’t find a job in 2021. He has already made more than $122 million on the field alone.

All that said, this clearly isn’t the brightest time in Newton’s career. One NFL insider seems to think he has at least one starting job waiting for him, but that remains to be seen after the way he played with the New England Patriots in 2020.