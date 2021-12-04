Bill Belichick has funny reaction to ugly weather forecast for Patriots-Bills

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a master of understatement sometimes. That includes when assessing weather forecasts, it turns out.

The Patriots are set to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, with the weather forecast looking a bit nasty. As of Saturday, temperatures were projected to drop into the 20s on Monday evening, with a chance of rain and 50 MPH wind gusts.

Belichick isn’t doing anything special to prepare for the weather. When asked about it, he had a pretty dryly hilarious response.

“Usually we’ll talk about it once we know for sure what it us,” Belichick said, via Chris Mason of Mass Live. “A lot of times that’s when we get to the stadium. It’s hard to really hang your hat on a lot of predictions here. So we’ll go with the known information understanding what it obviously could be.

“We’re not expecting overheating and fans on the sideline.”

That is an entirely fair assessment of the forecast. If anything, Belichick will probably embrace it considering the Patriots’ affinity for chilly weather.

The wind may make it a tough evening for passers, but that will probably suit the Patriots too. After all, only five quarterbacks have more pass attempts on the season than Buffalo’s Josh Allen. That could play right into New England’s hands.