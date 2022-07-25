Ex-Pro Bowl WR lands XFL head coach job

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will make his head coaching debut during the XFL’s relaunch in 2023.

On Sunday, the league announced its eight team markets and venues for the upcoming season, which will begin on February 18, 2023.

Ward was officially named head coach of the XFL’s San Antonio team, which will play at the Alamodome.

Hines Ward, Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers to head coach for @XFL2023 San Antonio team. #XFL2023 ℹ️ https://t.co/GawPTJGCRJ pic.twitter.com/hBw8EFEu4n — Alamodome (@Alamodome) July 25, 2022

Joining Ward on his staff will be offensive coordinator Jaime Elizondo, who currently serves as the head coach for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League. He also spent 2019 as the offensive coordinator with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Jim Herrmann, an associate head coach of the Lazio Ducks of the Italian Football League and former defensive coordinator for the XFL’s New York Guardians, will be San Antonio’s defensive coordinator.

Here is a full list of XFL head coaches, which includes former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and former Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips.

XFL head coaches: – Arlington: Bob Stoops

– Houston: Wade Phillips

– Orlando: Terrell Buckley

– Las Vegas: Rod Woodson

– San Antonio: Hines Ward

– Seattle: Jim Haslett

– St. Louis: Anthony Becht

– Washington DC: Reggie Barlow — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 25, 2022

Ward previously served as an NFL and college football assistant. Most recently, the two-time Super Bowl champion was the wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic University. Ward has also served as an offensive assistant coach for the New York Jets and as a coaching intern working with wide receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He even interviewed for one NFL team’s head coach position this past offseason.