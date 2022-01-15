Texans interview surprising ex-NFL player for head coach position

The Houston Texans appear to be thinking outside the box with at least one of their head coaching interviews.

The Texans confirmed Saturday that they had interviewed longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward for their head coaching vacancy. Ward currently serves as a special teams assistant at Florida Atlantic after a brief stint as a New York Jets offensive assistant.

Ward was absolutely not on anyone’s radar as a potential NFL head coach. The 45-year-old has no head coaching experience and hasn’t even served as a primary position coach at any level. No one disputes that he had a stellar playing career, but that alone doesn’t put him in contention for an NFL head coaching job.

The Texans have gotten into a habit of bringing in some very strange candidates for interviews. This is the latest example of that, though it’s arguably even stranger.

Photo: Oct 25, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; NBC Studio analyst Hines Ward stands on the sidelines prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports