Hollywood Brown gained more than 20 pounds during offseason

The Baltimore Ravens would not have used a first-round pick on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown if they did not expect him to become an elite NFL wide receiver, but the former Oklahoma star had someone of a disappointing rookie season. He’s hoping some extra muscle will change things for the better in 2020.

Brown put on a whopping 23 pounds since the end of last season, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. The speedster weighed 157 pounds last season and is currently 180.

It will be interesting to see if the extra weight impacts Brown’s speed, as he is a big-play threat who scored seven touchdowns on just 46 receptions as a rookie. Even if he’s a tick slower but is able to catch more contested balls, that would probably be a worthwhile trade-off.

Brown and Lamar Jackson worked out with Antonio Brown recently, and there has been speculation that the Ravens have interest in signing A.B. We know where Jackson stands on the topic. If Baltimore does add Antonio Brown, that would free up even more opportunities for the bulkier Hollywood.