Lamar Jackson still wants Ravens to sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown may not be of interest to a lot of NFL teams right now, but plenty of players still want to play with him.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson admitted he was still hopeful that the team would sign Brown, adding that he felt they share a mutual desire to win.

“I was hoping we would get him,” Jackson said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’m still hoping — a little bit.

“We want to win and I can tell in him [that] he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

Jackson spent some time working out with Brown this offseason along with Ravens teammate Hollywood Brown, who is Antonio’s cousin. It’s pretty clear that Jackson is a fan, though the organization does not seem nearly as interested.

One key issue is that Brown is still facing sexual assault allegations that could lead to NFL discipline. That investigation hasn’t wrapped up, and Brown recently criticized the NFL for its slowness in handling that.