Hollywood Brown torn apart on Twitter for brutal drops

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown torched the Detroit Lions’ secondary numerous times in the first half on Sunday, but the former first-round pick had very little to show for it.

Brown dropped multiple passes that would likely have resulted in easy touchdowns if he hauled them in. One pass hit off Brown’s hands in the back of the end zone, but it appeared to be tipped by a defender. The other two looked like this:

Hollywood Brown is not having a good day

pic.twitter.com/NUHNEeEP2w — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2021

Twitter was not kind to Hollywood.

Hollywood Brown playing like he's being chased by actual lions — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 26, 2021

Hollywood Brown right now:pic.twitter.com/9QW55nJZnS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 26, 2021

I've never seen a receiver littering the field with points like Hollywood Brown is today. — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) September 26, 2021

Brown has appeared to be on the verge of a breakout through the first two weeks of the season. He had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in last week’s thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs. His talent was on full display with how easily he was getting open on Sunday, but obviously he needs to work on his hands.