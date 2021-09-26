 Skip to main content
Hollywood Brown torn apart on Twitter for brutal drops

September 26, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Hollywood Brown drop

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown torched the Detroit Lions’ secondary numerous times in the first half on Sunday, but the former first-round pick had very little to show for it.

Brown dropped multiple passes that would likely have resulted in easy touchdowns if he hauled them in. One pass hit off Brown’s hands in the back of the end zone, but it appeared to be tipped by a defender. The other two looked like this:

Twitter was not kind to Hollywood.

Brown has appeared to be on the verge of a breakout through the first two weeks of the season. He had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in last week’s thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs. His talent was on full display with how easily he was getting open on Sunday, but obviously he needs to work on his hands.

