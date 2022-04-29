Hollywood Brown traded from Ravens to Cardinals

Hollywood Brown is on the move in a draft night trade.

The Baltimore Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, along with the No. 100 pick in the draft. The Ravens received the No. 23 pick in return.

Brown was a first round pick in 2019, and there was hope that he would grow into a No. 1 option for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. He has trended up statistically in his three NFL seasons, eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark for the first time in 2021. However, he never quite developed into the alpha that the Ravens had hoped for, and had some high-profile struggles at times.

Brown will not need to take on a huge role in Arizona, a team loaded with offensive talent. He may ultimately fit into a similar role that Christian Kirk played for the team before he left as a free agent this offseason.