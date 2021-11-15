Honey Badger had perfect quote after Chiefs win

The Kansas City Chiefs finally put together a complete performance with their blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. The victory came at a time when many people were beginning to write them off, and Tyrann Mathieu alluded to that after the game.

Mathieu was asked about the Chiefs making a statement in the 41-14 thumping. He said the team hasn’t been overly concerned because championships aren’t won in October and November.

Tyrann Mathieu: “They don’t crown champions in October or November. We knew it was going to take some time.” — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) November 15, 2021

Plenty of people have been down on the Chiefs, but they’re now 6-4 and in first in what has been a tough AFC West division this season. The way they won on the road Sunday night should be huge for their confidence. Patrick Mahomes had one of his vintage MVP performances with 406 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Kansas City had more than 500 yards of total offense as a team.

Steve Young should probably take note of Mathieu’s quote. The Hall of Famer had some harsh criticism for the Chiefs over a month ago, but it may have been premature.