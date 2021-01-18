Honey Badger sends incredible tribute to Drew Brees

Tyrann Mathieu aka the “Honey Badger,” sent an incredible tribute to Drew Brees on Sunday night.

Mathieu, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, grew up in New Orleans. He intimately knows what Brees means to the city and state of Louisiana.

After the Saints lost 30-20 to the Bucs in what is believed to be Brees’ last game, Mathieu shared what the quarterback has meant.

Being from New Orleans Drew Brees meant everything to us in that city….. at many times our only hope, you know to smile & feel good, to live in a winning reality…. that man gave us all life…. none of us are perfect but he was close Salute !! #9Forever @drewbrees — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 18, 2021

That is beautifully put.

Brees has been the Saints’ quarterback since 2006. He won them a Super Bowl and had them consistently in the playoffs. And he did it when New Orleans was decimated from Hurricane Katrina. Based on how he acted with his wife, it sure seems like Brees is retiring.