 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 17, 2021

Honey Badger sends incredible tribute to Drew Brees

January 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu aka the “Honey Badger,” sent an incredible tribute to Drew Brees on Sunday night.

Mathieu, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, grew up in New Orleans. He intimately knows what Brees means to the city and state of Louisiana.

After the Saints lost 30-20 to the Bucs in what is believed to be Brees’ last game, Mathieu shared what the quarterback has meant.

That is beautifully put.

Brees has been the Saints’ quarterback since 2006. He won them a Super Bowl and had them consistently in the playoffs. And he did it when New Orleans was decimated from Hurricane Katrina. Based on how he acted with his wife, it sure seems like Brees is retiring.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus