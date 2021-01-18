Video: Drew Brees, wife Brittany share intimate moment after game

Drew Brees had the support of his family after his New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday night.

Brees played poorly in his team’s 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round. The Saints committed four turnovers — three by Brees — as they were sent home for the season.

Brees is expected to retire, which explains why he shared so many emotional moments after the game. Cameras caught Drew and wife Brittany sharing a very intimate moment on the field at the Superdome following the game.

Drew and Brittany Brees embrace on the Superdome turf after the #Saints season ends. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/vtd2OD0VHl — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 18, 2021

Brees and Tom Brady also shared some time together after the game, with Brady throwing a touchdown pass to one of Brees’ sons.

This wasn’t the way Brees wanted to go out, but he probably got more out of his career than he could have ever dreamed of. Brees is a 13-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, 7-time passing yards champ, and led the league in touchdown passes four times. He’ll be in the Hall of Fame as one of the best quarterbacks ever.