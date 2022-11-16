Houston Texans make 2 interesting waiver wire pickups

The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL, but they’re using that to their advantage.

The Texans made two interesting waiver wire pickups this week. They added running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they claimed Amari Rodgers off waivers.

Benjamin is the big addition. Fans were surprised when the Arizona Cardinals cut him this week.

Benjamin filled in well for James Conner and has 70 carries for 299 yards and two scores, with 24 receptions for 184 yards. The Cardinals’ loss is the Texans’ gain in this case.

Rodgers was cut by Green Bay after losing a fumble on a punt return in Week 10 against Dallas. He had fumbled five punts for the Packers this season, losing two of them, including the one against Dallas. Rodgers is a former third-round pick and had a limited offensive role with the Packers. He has caught 8 passes for 95 yards in two seasons.

Despite the moves, the Texans are well positioned to land the No. 1 pick in the draft next year. They are 1-7-1, which is the worst record in the league. They are coming off consecutive 4-win campaigns.