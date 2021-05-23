Here is how Falcons reportedly view Julio Jones trade situation

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of salary cap relief, and trading Julio Jones may be the best way for them to obtain it. However, it does not sound like they are aggressively pursuing trade possibilities for the star receiver — at least not yet.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Falcons are fielding calls about Jones but are not initiating talks at this point. He said the New England Patriots likely have interest, though they are nowhere close to a deal with Atlanta.

“There’s nothing going on right now. You know, the Patriots typically talk internally about a lot of potential options that are out there. So, I’m sure they’ve had a discussion; nothing moving there right now,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “But a source in Atlanta told me, ‘Look, we are still in the listening phase right now. We are not initiating talks, and there’s still a chance Jones is in a Falcons uniform next year.’ But the Patriots are probably one of several teams to watch here.”

The Falcons could save $15.3 million in salary cap space if they trade Jones after June 1. The Patriots happen to have around $15 million in cap space, and they have been aggressive in adding skill position players all offseason. Jones, 32, is the type of player who could really make a difference for Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones.

There has been talk that Jones may want to play for the Patriots for a specific reason, so that could eventually come into play.

