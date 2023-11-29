Report reveals how long Jonathan Taylor will be out with thumb injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury during his team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and he will miss at least one game as a result.

Taylor is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday to address a ligament issue, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The expectation is that Taylor will miss two or three weeks, though the injury is not viewed as season-ending.

From @GMFB: #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is having thumb surgery and will miss a few weeks, meaning Zack Moss is RB1 once again… while former Indy star LB Shaq Leonard, now a FA, is visiting the #Eagles today after the #Cowboys yesterday. pic.twitter.com/eX0WM5KLds — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2023

Rapoport says the Colts have yet to decide if they will place Taylor on injured reserve. If they go that route, he would be sidelined until Week 17 at the earliest.

Taylor rushed for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries against the Bucs. He looked like the explosive back who led the NFL in rushing two years ago, which was great to see for a 6-5 Colts team that is squarely in the postseason hunt.

With Taylor out, Zack Moss will likely receive the bulk of the carries for the Colts once again. The fifth-year player was very effective as Indy’s lead back earlier in the season and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.