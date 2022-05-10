Report reveals how much Tom Brady will make at FOX

Tom Brady and FOX announced on Tuesday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will join the network as its lead NFL analyst when he retires from playing. Not surprisingly, Brady is going to make quite a bit of money in the role.

Brady is expected to become the highest-paid sports broadcaster in history, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. His contract with FOX will be worth between $20-25 million per year. In total, the deal could pay Brady as much as $200 million.

That means Brady is going to make more at FOX than Tony Romo makes at CBS. Romo’s current contract with CBS is worth $180 million over 10 years. Troy Aikman left FOX this offseason and signed a five-year, $90 million deal with ESPN, so he and Romo have the same annual salary. Brady will top both.

It is unclear if Brady plans to play beyond next season. He is committed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2022, but a recent change he made to his contract will still allow him to play elsewhere after that if chooses.

FOX looked like the big loser of the offseason in the media world after both Aikman and Joe Buck left for ESPN. Even Aikman seemed surprised by how things went down, but the Brady news was the final piece of the puzzle.