Hue Jackson claims Browns lied to him about rebuilding

Hue Jackson continues to suggest some serious foul play during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson told ESPN 850 that the Browns lied to him about the job and went about tearing up the roster during his tenure without warning him beforehand.

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics.

“I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative…the truth needs to come out…for other minority coaches. They need to know the pitfalls out there. My story has affected some of their futures.”

Among Jackson’s claims: he was given a contract extension midway through the season that saw the Browns ultimately go 0-16, but the team refused to go public with it. Cabot reported that this was true, and that the deal went through 2020.

Hue Jackson- I got a contract extension at 1-23, midway through the season. I wanted to go public with it but the #Browns didn't. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) March 29, 2021

Jackson reaffirmed that he’s writing a book about his time with the Browns. If it’s anything like this interview, it’s going to be a fascinating read and will not make the Browns look good, just as he’s suggested previously.