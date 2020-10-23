Hue Jackson hints book will contain bombshell information about Browns

Hue Jackson was fired by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after he won just three games in three-plus seasons, but the team’s struggles were not entirely his fault. Apparently we’re going to hear a lot more about that when Jackson publishes his book.

Jackson discussed his book, which will be published next year, during an appearance on ESPN 850 in Cleveland on Friday. He guaranteed it will be a best-seller. While he did not go into detail, the former head coach says he has a story to tell from his time with the Browns that people need to hear.

“I think this story needs to be told,” Hue says, of his time with the #Browns. Won’t give any details, though. https://t.co/lSXfzUYmSb — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 23, 2020

More vagueness from Hue on the #Browns: "What I saw. What I experienced needs to be known.” @ESPNCleveland https://t.co/lSXfzUYmSb — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 23, 2020

There was an obvious disconnect between Jackson and the Browns’ front office during Jackson’s time as head coach in Cleveland. Toward the beginning of his tenure with the team, Jackson wanted to trade for a veteran quarterback and the deal fell apart in embarrassing fashion. Then, before the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield, there was a report that they knew which player they were going to select with the top overall pick but did not tell Jackson.

Jackson has also been open about his feeling that the Browns were “disrespectful” with the manner in which they fired him.

The Browns have been a mess for quite some time, so it’s no surprise Jackson has plenty of stories to tell from his time with the franchise. While there will likely be two sides to all of them, they are sure to be entertaining.