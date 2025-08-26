Hunter Renfrow has been cut amid his comeback attempt

Hunter Renfrow’s NFL comeback attempt has hit a skid.

Renfrow was part of the Carolina Panthers’ last roster cuts, which were made public on Tuesday. Renfrow had been attempting a comeback after sitting out the 2024 NFL season.

The former Raiders wide receiver played in 17 games during the 2023 season but had just 25 catches for 255 yards. His best statistical season came in 2021 when he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns. He received a Pro Bowl nod to recognize his strong campaign that year.

Renfrow took last season off while battling ulcerative colitis, which led him to lose 50 pounds. He was looking pretty good in Panthers camp according to a few reporters. However, he battled a hamstring injury that caused him to miss nearly two weeks, and may have cost him his roster spot. It also didn’t help him that the Panthers are keeping Adam Thielen, which takes up another roster spot.

Tetairoa McMillan, Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and Jimmy Horn Jr. are expected to be the Panthers’ receivers for the season.

Now that he has been cut, Renfrow could catch on with another team. He is 29 years old and was close to making it for Carolina.