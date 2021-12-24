Ian Book has funny quote about learning of emergency start

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book has a sense of humor about the circumstances that led to him starting this weekend.

The Saints are slated to face the Miami Dolphins on Monday, and will have to do so without their top two quarterbacks. Both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the COVID list, leaving Book as the likely starter for that game.

When did Book learn of the assignment? By his own retelling, he hardly needed to be informed.

Ian Book on finding out he was starting: “I can count, so I knew I was the last one.” — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 24, 2021

That’s some quality dry humor, but it does make sense. The Saints brought in Blake Bortles as an emergency backup, but Book knows the offense and is the obvious choice no matter what.

The biggest problem for Book is that he will be down a lot of help on offense. The start could be a good opportunity for the rookie, but it comes under difficult circumstances.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) walks to the locker room after the game against Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports