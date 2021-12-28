Ian Book extends embarrassing streak for Notre Dame QBs in NFL

From Joe Montana to Joe Theismann, Notre Dame has a proud history when it comes to producing successful NFL quarterbacks. Unfortunately for them, that run has not continued over the last 10 years.

The Fighting Irish have put quarterbacks in the NFL, but many of them have not been successful. And on Monday night, Ian Book extended an embarrassing streak for the Irish.

When Book started and lost his first career NFL start on Monday night, that made former Notre Dame quarterbacks 0-24 in their last 24 NFL starts.

The streak included four losses apiece from Jimmy Clausen and Brady Quinn. Then DeShone Kizer’s 14-straight losses made things really ugly.

Notre Dame QBs have now lost 24 straight starts in the NFL… – 4 by Brady Quinn

– 4 by Jimmy Clausen

– 15 by DeShone Kizer

– 1 by Ian Book That is the longest losing streak by starting QBs from a particular college since 1950 (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/NrLb4tKuqr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2021

It’s somewhat unfair to Book to include him in this list. He was a fourth-round pick and the Saints’ No. 4 quarterback. He was also playing with half a roster. But the stat is a reminder of just how long it’s been since Notre Dame produced an NFL QB. Even Rick Mirer had 24 career wins.

