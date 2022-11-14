 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 13, 2022

Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

November 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Cooper Kupp without a helmet

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse.

Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the fourth quarter when a Cardinals defender landed on his lower leg (more here).

After the game, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported that Kupp avoided a worst-case scenario.

It’s unclear what the “worst-case scenario” would have been, but it sounds like Kupp is unlikely to miss several months or so. Kupp had three catches for -1 yard in the game.

Kupp has 75 catches for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. He was on pace for a strong statistical season but will now likely finish well below his breakout season from last year. The 29-year-old had 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Article Tags

Cooper Kupp
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus