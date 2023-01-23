Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants

If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.

Barkley, a Bronx native who attended college at Penn State, is now set to be a free agent and recently responded to the speculation over his future. While he rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards this year (to go along with ten TDs), Barkley’s injury history will likely keep him from getting a blank check on the open market.

As for the Ravens, who went 10-7 this season but lost in the wild-card round, they had a largely hapless backfield featuring the lukewarm quartet of J.K. Dobbins, Kenyan Drake, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. Two of those guys (Drake and Hill) are now free agent themselves, and a third (Dobbins) sounded pretty fed up with the team after their playoff loss.

The ex-No. 2 overall pick Barkley would obviously be a godsend for a Ravens RB room that has not looked all that exciting in years. But the team also has more pressing free-agent matters to attend to at the moment.