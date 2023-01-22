Saquon Barkley answers whether he wants to keep playing for Giants

Saquon Barkley entered the 2022 NFL season looking to prove his doubters wrong. He was successful in doing so, and now there are questions about his future.

Barkley rushed 9 times for 61 yards and caught 2 passes for 21 yards in his New York Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Giants may have gone out with a whimper, but Barkley reminded those around the league just what he can do when he is healthy. The 25-year-old is now a free agent, and he was asked after the game whether he wants to return to the Giants.

"I don't want to jump to any conclusions. I've been vocal about how I feel and where I want to be. I wanted to show the Giants that they guy they drafted is still here. Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life" – Saquon Barkley on his future with the Giants pic.twitter.com/WIb5SNLahJ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 22, 2023

“Everyone knows I want to be a Giant for life,” Barkley said.

Barkley made $7.2 million this season after getting his 5th-year contract option picked up by the Giants. He rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 338 yards. This was Barkley’s best season since his rookie year where he put up over 2,000 combined yards.

Running backs aren’t paid as highly as they used to be, but if anyone is set to make some money at that position this offseason, it’s Barkley. Christian McCaffrey is making $12 million per season and is a good comparison for the kind of salary Barkley could earn on the free agent market.