 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 21, 2023

Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade

January 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens remain publicly committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but there is some doubt about whether that feeling is mutual. If that is the case, the question becomes how adamant the Ravens are about keeping the quarterback.

The Ravens are genuine about wanting to keep Jackson, but are still resistant to give him the type of contract he wants, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The expectation is that Jackson will get the franchise tag from the Ravens, and that the team might at least explore trade opportunities if they cannot get a deal done with the quarterback after that.

In other words, the Ravens want to give themselves every chance to sign Jackson long-term. That makes sense, and is in line with their public statements. However, there is a limit to what they are willing to do, and understand that they may have no choice but to look into trades if they find themselves unable to negotiate an agreement.

Jackson’s season ended on a sour note as he missed the back end of the campaign due to injury and faced increasing criticism over his inability to play. His relationship with the Ravens probably is not the best it has ever been right now, but the organization appears serious about doing whatever they can to hold onto him.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus