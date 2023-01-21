Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade

The Baltimore Ravens remain publicly committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but there is some doubt about whether that feeling is mutual. If that is the case, the question becomes how adamant the Ravens are about keeping the quarterback.

The Ravens are genuine about wanting to keep Jackson, but are still resistant to give him the type of contract he wants, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The expectation is that Jackson will get the franchise tag from the Ravens, and that the team might at least explore trade opportunities if they cannot get a deal done with the quarterback after that.

.@SportsCenter updates on DeMeco Ryans’ busy 72 hours; what people around league are saying on Lamar, Carr; Brady/Raiders dynamic and dissecting Jordan Love’s future in Green Bay. (With @thekimchipapi) pic.twitter.com/9iy4U1Ht6f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2023

In other words, the Ravens want to give themselves every chance to sign Jackson long-term. That makes sense, and is in line with their public statements. However, there is a limit to what they are willing to do, and understand that they may have no choice but to look into trades if they find themselves unable to negotiate an agreement.

Jackson’s season ended on a sour note as he missed the back end of the campaign due to injury and faced increasing criticism over his inability to play. His relationship with the Ravens probably is not the best it has ever been right now, but the organization appears serious about doing whatever they can to hold onto him.