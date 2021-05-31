 Skip to main content
Has this issue caused holdup in Julio Jones trade talks?

May 31, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have had discussions with numerous teams about a potential Julio Jones trade, but they may have to lower their asking price in order to complete a deal. While Jones’ age and injury history are factors in that, his contract may also be a concern for rivals.

A source familiar with Jones’ thinking told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that the star wide receiver could very well want a new contract if and when he is traded.

The contract Jones is currently playing under has an average annual value of $22 million, but a lot of that is the responsibility of the Falcons. If he’s traded, Jones will be owed $38.326 million over three seasons from his new team. That is viewed as a bargain for one of the top receivers in the game, but it may not be a bargain for long.

As Florio notes, Jones will likely want a new contract either immediately after he is traded or after the 2021 season. He could see how his first season with his new team goes and then ask for a substantial raise if he has a monster year.

Obviously, we’re dealing with a lot of ifs here. Jones might not even be traded, and one notable team has reportedly dropped its pursuit of the 32-year-old. Plenty of others are still interested, but Peter King of NBC Sports said Monday that he does not believe the Falcons have been offered a first-round pick.

The Falcons will save more than $15 million in salary cap space if they trade Jones after June 1, which is Wednesday. That may not be the driving force behind the discussions, but it is certainly a factor.

