This team is reportedly out of Julio Jones trade pursuit

As the market for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones continues to heat up, one notable team is backing away from a trade pursuit.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Los Angeles Rams explored the possibility of trading for Jones, but have backed out of the pursuit for the moment. This is down to several factors, including need and a lack of quality assets to offer the Falcons in trade talks.

The Rams have had cap issues, and do not have a first-round pick until 2024. In addition, the Rams already have the likes of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and DeSean Jackson at the receiver position, so there is no glaring need for them to add Jones.

Even without the Rams interested, the Falcons should have no problem finding a suitor for Jones. In fact, there’s one team that plays with the Rams in the NFC West that could be willing to make the move.

