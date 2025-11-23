Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant called Klay Thompson ‘a bum’ in heated confrontation

Ja Morant and Klay Thompson having a confrontation during a Grizzlies-Warriors game

Ja Morant was not afraid to mix it up with Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson despite not being in the Memphis Grizzlies’ lineup for Saturday’s game.

Morant and Thompson exchanged words after the final buzzer sounded on the Grizzlies’ 102-96 victory over the Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The All-Star point guard appeared to call Klay “a bum” as the two were separated by their teammates.

Thompson, who is in the midst of a career-worst year, was far from a “bum” during the Western Conference clash. He led the Mavericks with 22 points and 6 threes off the bench. His biggest shortcoming was missing the potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds, which sealed the Memphis win.

While Morant did not play due to a lingering calf injury, he actively supported his teammates throughout the contest. He crashed Cam Spencer’s postgame interview, hyping him up as the “best shooter in the house” that was also home to Cam’s brother, Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer.

Some thought it was a shot at Thompson, as a former Warriors star. But it was more than likely just some brotherly trash talk.

“Tell ’em who the best shooter in the house was, it wasn’t bro from Golden State,” Morant said.

The Grizzlies star may harbor some extra animosity for the Mavericks in particular. When the two teams faced off earlier this month, Morant similarly taunted one of Thompson’s teammates during the game.

