Ja Morant taunts D’Angelo Russell after scoring on him

Ja Morant is back in his bag a little bit.

The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Morant went viral during Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the first quarter at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., Morant got Mavericks guard D’Angelo Russell one-on-one in the post.

Morant backed down on Russell and scored a fairly easy one-handed floater with little resistance from his Dallas counterpart. While running back up the floor, Morant then proceeded to taunt Russell by doing a “tiny” gesture with his fingers. Here is the video.

Ja Morant called DLo tiny pic.twitter.com/NrTr2MA56D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2025

Realistically, Morant (6-foot-2) is technically shorter than Russell (6-foot-3). But anything is fair game in the NBA these days when scoring over the top of an opponent.

Morant and the Grizzlies held on to win by a final score of 118-104. That snapped a four-game losing streak and marked Memphis’ first victory ever since Morant was suspended by the team over a confrontation with head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

The two-time NBA All-Star Morant is still having a down year overall and entered play on Friday with averages of 20.0 points and 7.3 assists a game on the season (though he is in for a slight boost after finishing up with 21 points and 15 assists against the Mavericks). But Morant is at his best when he is clowning opponents and already went viral during the Grizzlies’ season opener for ruthlessly taunting an opponent in the final seconds of the game.