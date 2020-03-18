pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Report: Jadeveon Clowney wants $20 million per year in free agency

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jadeveon Clowney

We haven’t heard much about the market for Jadeveon Clowney in free agency so far, and now we might know why.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Clowney is seeking $20 million annually as a free agent. That asking price has scared off many teams, who aren’t willing to pay that much for a defensive lineman.

It’s easy to see why teams are shying away from this. That would be a massive investment for a guy who had three sacks in 2019. Clowney can absolutely be a disruptive force, but this is higher than any of his peers are getting.

That hasn’t stopped Clowney from zeroing in on teams with enough cap room to pay him these kinds of numbers. It seems that even they’re not interested, and he might have to adjust his demands as a result.


