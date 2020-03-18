Report: Jadeveon Clowney wants $20 million per year in free agency

We haven’t heard much about the market for Jadeveon Clowney in free agency so far, and now we might know why.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Clowney is seeking $20 million annually as a free agent. That asking price has scared off many teams, who aren’t willing to pay that much for a defensive lineman.

Sources say Jadeveon Clowney wants about $20mill per year. Interested teams aren’t coming up that high as of now. Look at the players in his position who were tagged, Judon, Dupree, Barrett, Yannick. Teams don’t want to pay $5mill more than the franchise tag. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 18, 2020

It’s easy to see why teams are shying away from this. That would be a massive investment for a guy who had three sacks in 2019. Clowney can absolutely be a disruptive force, but this is higher than any of his peers are getting.

That hasn’t stopped Clowney from zeroing in on teams with enough cap room to pay him these kinds of numbers. It seems that even they’re not interested, and he might have to adjust his demands as a result.