Report: Jadeveon Clowney has interest in Giants

Jadeveon Clowney is among the best free agents on the market this offseason, and he reportedly has the New York Giants on his wish list.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Thursday that Clowney has interest in the Giants as he looks for his next team. The versatile defensive lineman is looking to strike it rich in free agency, and he knows the Giants will have tons of cap space and need to upgrade on that side. Their ability to pay him probably has a lot to do with his interest in a club that has only won 12 games the past three seasons.

Even though Clowney has interest in the Giants and they might want a superstar like him, Vacchiano cautions that former No. 1 pick’s price, which could be more than $20 million a season, might be too high.

Clowney, 27, was traded to Seattle prior to last season and played 13 games for them. He had 31 tackles, three sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles for the Seahawks. He had a total of 18.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018 with Houston.

Two AFC teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots for the edge defender.