Report: Jadeveon Clowney advised to sign with team after final cuts

Jadeveon Clowney is waiting until the last second to sign with a team for the 2020 season, so what’s another day or two?

Clowney has drawn interest from several teams but has yet to come close to an agreement. Both the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are said to be making strong pushes to sign the defensive tackle, but he may try to wait for more teams to get involved. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Clowney is being advised to wait until teams reduced their rosters to 53 players. The idea would be for teams to have more salary cap space at that point.

I’m told Clowney has been advised to wait for cut day to wrap up this weekend, as teams involved, including others, could possibly have extra money to pay the free agent. Either way, its Clowney’s call. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 4, 2020

Teams have until Saturday at 4 p.m. EST to get their rosters down to 53 players. While they will, in theory, have some extra money to spend, there have to be concerns about Clowney not practicing all offseason and blatantly avoiding training camp.

It’s been several weeks now since we heard Clowney turned down multiple offers of more than $15 million per year. There was also a report on Thursday that claimed teams are wondering if Clowney even wants to play this season. Despite that, there appears to still be significant interest in him.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season for the Seahawks. Seattle is also open to bringing him back.