 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 14, 2020

Report: Jadeveon Clowney has turned down multiple offers worth over $15 million

August 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jadeveon Clowney appears absolutely unwilling to compromise on his asking price no matter what as he waits for a free agent home.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, sources around the league say Clowney’s asking price remains the major sticking point for interested teams. He originally sought $20 million a year, and has turned down “multiple offers” worth $15 million or more, which could lead to him being worth half of what he originally asked.

Interest has never been the issue for Clowney, who still has teams asking about him now. It’s also not the first time we’ve heard about him turning down big money. Clowney simply isn’t going to get what he wants, it seems, and has a decision to make as a result.

The 27-year-old pass rusher collected three sacks for the Seahawks last year, the worst mark of his career in any full season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus