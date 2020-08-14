Report: Jadeveon Clowney has turned down multiple offers worth over $15 million

Jadeveon Clowney appears absolutely unwilling to compromise on his asking price no matter what as he waits for a free agent home.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, sources around the league say Clowney’s asking price remains the major sticking point for interested teams. He originally sought $20 million a year, and has turned down “multiple offers” worth $15 million or more, which could lead to him being worth half of what he originally asked.

Had several conversations today about Jadeveon Clowney… According to league sources the issue remains his asking price. Teams heard he initially wanted $20M — which they always thought was too high — and he’s since turned down multiple offers of $15M or more… — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 14, 2020

Some teams believe the longer Clowney waits to sign, he could end up with half his asking price. But here’s an interesting question that came up in my talks: Is Clowney prepared to take a lot less now — Or will he be willing to sit out the whole season? I guess we’ll see. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 14, 2020

Interest has never been the issue for Clowney, who still has teams asking about him now. It’s also not the first time we’ve heard about him turning down big money. Clowney simply isn’t going to get what he wants, it seems, and has a decision to make as a result.

The 27-year-old pass rusher collected three sacks for the Seahawks last year, the worst mark of his career in any full season.