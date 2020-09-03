 Skip to main content
Jadeveon Clowney to the Saints? New Orleans making a big push

September 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is he getting closer to signing with a team? That could be the case.

The same day that we shared a story about teams supposedly questioning whether Clowney wants to play, further reports came out saying that Clowney could sign soon.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the defensive end.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Saints are going all out to try and sign Clowney.

There is some speculation that Clowney just wanted to avoid training camp before signing. If he signs within the next few days, that idea may prove to be the case.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season for Seattle.

As of mid-August, we heard that Clowney had turned down multiple contract offers of $15 million or more. We’ll know soon enough whether the former No. 1 overall draft pick wants to play this season.

