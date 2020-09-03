Jadeveon Clowney to the Saints? New Orleans making a big push

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is he getting closer to signing with a team? That could be the case.

The same day that we shared a story about teams supposedly questioning whether Clowney wants to play, further reports came out saying that Clowney could sign soon.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the defensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney could be with a team a very soon. I’m told the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the free agent. Both teams want him on the field by Monday and are making their pitches. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 3, 2020

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Saints are going all out to try and sign Clowney.

The #Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who has spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton, sources tell me and @RapSheet. At least two other teams still involved as Clowney's extended free-agent saga nears a close. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2020

There is some speculation that Clowney just wanted to avoid training camp before signing. If he signs within the next few days, that idea may prove to be the case.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season for Seattle.

As of mid-August, we heard that Clowney had turned down multiple contract offers of $15 million or more. We’ll know soon enough whether the former No. 1 overall draft pick wants to play this season.