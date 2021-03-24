Jadeveon Clowney visiting Browns as free agent

The Cleveland Browns are looking at another big-name upgrade to their defensive line.

Jadeveon Clowney is visiting the Browns’ facility on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the visit was of a more exploratory nature as the two sides get a feel for each other, and nothing appears imminent.

While a signing could come of this at some point, the thinking is that the #Browns pursued Clowney last year, but never really got to sit down with him face-to-face. That happens now, and we’ll see if they get together on a deal. https://t.co/oQi22gAfVr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

As Rapoport notes, the Browns’ interest in Clowney is not new. In fact, it was reported that they were among his most ardent admirers, but he turned them down at the time and ultimately landed with the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney was limited to eight games in 2020 due to a knee injury, and failed to record a sack. The Browns could be an ideal place for him to reestablish himself as one of the league’s standout pass rushers if he gets to line up opposite Myles Garrett.