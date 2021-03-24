 Skip to main content
Jadeveon Clowney visiting Browns as free agent

March 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns are looking at another big-name upgrade to their defensive line.

Jadeveon Clowney is visiting the Browns’ facility on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the visit was of a more exploratory nature as the two sides get a feel for each other, and nothing appears imminent.

As Rapoport notes, the Browns’ interest in Clowney is not new. In fact, it was reported that they were among his most ardent admirers, but he turned them down at the time and ultimately landed with the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney was limited to eight games in 2020 due to a knee injury, and failed to record a sack. The Browns could be an ideal place for him to reestablish himself as one of the league’s standout pass rushers if he gets to line up opposite Myles Garrett.

