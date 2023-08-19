Jadeveon Clowney chooses interesting jersey number with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal earlier this week, adding a veteran presence to their defensive room.

The first order of business for Clowney and the Ravens was establishing a jersey number. But that turned out to be tricker than anticipated given that no numbers in the 90s were available.

Jersey numbers that Clowney has worn in the past — No. 90 and No. 99 — are owned by David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh, respectively. And with no purchase or trade having yet taken place, that left the veteran pass rusher few options.

In the end, Clowney settled on the very unconventional No. 24, which is extremely rare for the position and had previously only been available to running backs, fullbacks, H-backs and defensive backs.

An interesting number choice for Jadeveon Clowney. There were no numbers in the 90s available. The numbers he wore in the past (90 and 99) are taken by David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh. Thus, he picks 24, which was worn by Marcus Peters last year. https://t.co/brRMPjxsfo — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) August 18, 2023

Clowney did wear No. 7 at the University of South Carolina and that would have been permitted under revised NFL rules, but that number is also spoken for, belonging to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

In years past, Clowney would not have been permitted to wear No. 24 but the NFL changed those rules in March, voting to allow players to wear No. 0. They also made it so linebackers can wear any number from 0 through 59 and 90 through 99.

After an injury-plagued 2022 season season that saw him register just 2.0 sacks, Clowney is hopeful a change of scenery and a new, flashy jersey number can get him back on track.