Monday, April 12, 2021

Jadeveon Clowney appears close to signing with Browns

April 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressive in showing their interest in Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, and it sounds like that interest may be mutual.

Clowney is expected to make a second free agent visit to Cleveland on Monday. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Browns are hoping to get a deal done with the pass-rusher in the near future.

Clowney, 28, played in just eight games last season. The Browns pursued him a year ago before he signed with the Tennessee Titans, and their level of interest did not fade even after Clowney’s disappointing 2020.

The Browns likely believe Clowney could thrive alongside Myles Garrett. Health is always going to be a concern for Clowney, but Cleveland could be a good situation for him if he can stay on the field.

