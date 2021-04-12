Browns want to host Jadeveon Clowney for a second visit

The Cleveland Browns are trying to make more of a push to land Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.

The Browns first hosted Clowney for a visit two and a half weeks ago. That visit was said to be exploratory in nature. Josina Anderson reported on Sunday that the Browns want to have a second visit on Monday.

I’m told the #Browns are working to arrange another visit with free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Monday, at this time, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 11, 2021

It’s pretty clear that Cleveland wants to sign Clowney, which is no surprise. They pursued him in free agency last year, though Clowney signed with Tennessee.

The 28-year-old played in just eight games last season and did not record a sack. He was a major disappointment for the Titans, but Cleveland does not sound discouraged.

Cleveland could be a good spot for Clowney to rebuild his value. He would be able to play on a line where Myles Garrett would see most of the attention, giving him lots of opportunities to cause damage.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0