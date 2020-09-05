Jadeveon Clowney fires agent Bus Cook

Jadeveon Clowney’s extended trip through free agency has taken another interesting turn.

The star defensive lineman fired agent Bus Cook, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. The move comes just as Clowney’s free agent market is heating up, and a signing could be possible soon.

There is not much clarity about where the situation stands. Typically, there is a five-day window before a player can hire a new agent. It’s not known when that window began, or if Cook waived it.

Florio does report that Kennard McGuire is likely to be Clowney’s new agent.

Perhaps Clowney didn’t like the advice he recently got about when to sign. Regardless, it’s a very odd time to switch agents, and it’s not clear what went down here. It also remains to be seen whether this will impact when and where Clowney ultimately signs.