 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 23, 2022

Reasons Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with Browns revealed

May 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jadevon Clowney on the practice field

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal]

Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. He even reportedly took less money to return to the team.

One reporter said that Clowney wanted to return to the Browns because he enjoyed playing alongside Myles Garrett. Garrett attracts a lot of attention, giving Clowney opportunities to shine. He took advantage and had 9 sacks last season, which was his most since 2018.

But there’s another reason that weighed in on Clowney’s decision. He likely saw the Browns as a possible winner in 2022.

Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook said that the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson helped convince Clowney to stay.

Clowney teamed with Watson in Houston in 2017 and 2018. Watson is a dynamic player. Baker Mayfield can be good, as he was in 2020, but he can also be bad, as he was in 2021. Watson’s presence at quarterback likely inspired much more confidence in Clowney and helped the defensive lineman make his decision.

Clowney, 29, was the No. 1 pick in 2014. In Cleveland, he shares the same defensive front as Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in 2017.

H/T Egotastic

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus