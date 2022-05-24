Reasons Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with Browns revealed

Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. He even reportedly took less money to return to the team.

One reporter said that Clowney wanted to return to the Browns because he enjoyed playing alongside Myles Garrett. Garrett attracts a lot of attention, giving Clowney opportunities to shine. He took advantage and had 9 sacks last season, which was his most since 2018.

But there’s another reason that weighed in on Clowney’s decision. He likely saw the Browns as a possible winner in 2022.

Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook said that the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson helped convince Clowney to stay.

Also- if Baker Mayfield was still the QB of the #Browns, Jadeveon Clowney would not be here. https://t.co/FyaiW0gH3a — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 22, 2022

Clowney teamed with Watson in Houston in 2017 and 2018. Watson is a dynamic player. Baker Mayfield can be good, as he was in 2020, but he can also be bad, as he was in 2021. Watson’s presence at quarterback likely inspired much more confidence in Clowney and helped the defensive lineman make his decision.

Clowney, 29, was the No. 1 pick in 2014. In Cleveland, he shares the same defensive front as Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in 2017.

H/T Egotastic