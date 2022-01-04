Video: Jadeveon Clowney hurts Browns with bizarre shoe throw

The Cleveland Browns’ disappointing season may well be summed up in one bizarre play during Monday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

Browns defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney inexplicably pulled off Chase Claypool’s shoe and threw it after making a tackle on a third down play Monday. Clowney’s shoe throw got him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended the drive.

Had Clowney simply left Claypool’s shoe alone, Pittsburgh would have been left with a 4th and 7 at the Cleveland 33-yard line. Instead, the automatic first down extended the drive and led to a Diontae Johnson touchdown reception three plays later.

The total lack of discipline here is certainly one reason why the Browns are 7-8 and out of playoff contention. It will also bring back some very bad memories for Florida fans.