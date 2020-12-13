Marco Wilson costs Florida by throwing shoe after late stop

Florida defensive back Marco Wilson cost his team badly with a stupid penalty committed late in the Gators’ upset loss to LSU on Saturday night.

Florida and LSU were tied at 34 with 2:08 left in the game. The Tigers had a 3rd-and-10 at their 25 and threw a dump-off pass that only gained a few yards. Wilson was one of the players who made the stop on Kole Taylor.

Wilson then grabbed Taylor’s shoe and chucked it about 20 yards down the field.

Florida was flagged with unsportsmanlike conduct after this play:

Wilson was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the act. That gave LSU 15 yards and a first down. The Tigers later improbably made a 57-yard field goal to take a 37-34 lead. The Gators barely missed a 51-yard field goal to end the game and lost by three.

Florida will still face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, but this second loss will likely take them out of the running for a College Football Playoff spot even if they beat Bama.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen someone throw a shoe during competition. It never ends well.