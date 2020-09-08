Jadeveon Clowney reportedly wanted to sign with another team

Jadeveon Clowney’s free agent odyssey is finally over. The star defensive lineman joined the Tennessee Titans. But it does not sound like that was his first choice, however.

Albert Breer of The MMQB shared some details of Clowney’s free agency on Sunday. As expected, it appears Clowney was very picky about his team, having turned down multiple $15 million offers because he wasn’t interested in the destination.

Of note, though, is the report that Clowney preferred to go to the Baltimore Ravens.

Notes on the Clowney pursuit … • He had offers of ~$15M this offseason, but from teams he didn't want to go to. • Market with teams he did like (Sea, NO, Ten) crystallized this weekend b/w $10M and $12M. • Word was he'd wanted to go to Ravens, but they were lukewarm. https://t.co/V2D6AbmYXe — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2020

The Ravens already have a loaded defensive front with Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell on the edges and the likes of Matthew Judon and standout rookie Patrick Queen at linebacker. Clowney would have been an expensive player who didn’t really fill a need. That may be why the Ravens shied away.

Clowney ended up getting a solid deal from the Titans. If he doesn’t like it there, he’ll be free to test the market again next year.