Details of Jadeveon Clowney’s contract with Titans revealed

Jadeveon Clowney waited until almost the last second to sign with a team in time for the start of the regular season, and it may have cost the star defensive lineman some money.

Clowney agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is for one year and “up to $15 million,” which likely means there are incentives built in.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the New Orleans Saints offered Clowney $2 million less than Tennessee.

I’m told the Saints offer was lower by roughly $2 million after moving cash around. Tennessee offered this deal (described below) late Saturday morning, and locked it up by late Saturday afternoon. Big win for GM Jon Robinson and the Titans. https://t.co/cXCBhoH1NO — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 6, 2020

Clowney supposedly turned down multiple offers of more than $15 million per year earlier in the offseason. The Cleveland Browns were reportedly willing to give him that much over three years. The way Clowney approached the situation led to teams wondering if he even wanted to play in 2020.

Clowney fired his agent Bus Cook recently, which could be an indication that he did not like the advice he received about when he should sign with a team.

While he’s still just 27, Clowney has a lengthy injury history and has missed the entire offseason. The longer he waited, the less willing teams probably were to offer big money and multiple years.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season for the Seattle Seahawks.