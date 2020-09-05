Jadeveon Clowney reportedly to sign with Titans

The Tennessee Titans appear to have won the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes.

Clowney went the entire offseason without signing with a team, but the pursuit for the former No. 1 draft pick heated up in recent days. Why? He reportedly wanted to miss training camp before signing with a team.

Now that camps have ended, Clowney is expected to sign with Tennessee, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.

On Thursday, Russini reported that Tennessee and the New Orleans Saints were making big pushes to sign Clowney. In Tennessee, Clowney would be playing for head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him in Houston.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season for Seattle. He is still a big factor on defense, though it may take some time for him to get game-ready after missing camp.