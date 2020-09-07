Mike Vrabel reveals when Jadeveon Clowney could make Titans debut

Jadeveon Clowney isn’t in the building yet for the Tennessee Titans, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll be long before we see him in action.

Coach Mike Vrabel revealed Monday that the team believes Clowney will be able to play a role in the season opener at Denver next Monday.

Vrabel said chances of Clowney playing some in Denver "pretty good." — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) September 7, 2020

The Titans have the advantage of an extra day, since they play Monday night. As long as they get Clowney in quickly, he should be able to play a role. It doesn’t sound like he should be expected to take on a starter’s workload this quickly, though.

Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Titans over the weekend. He hasn’t been in camp, so the team will want to see what kind of shape he’s in before making a final call on his Week 1 availability.