Jags fans upset over no roughing the passer call for hit on Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars fans were unhappy over the lack of a call they felt should have benefited them and Trevor Lawrence during Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game at Kansas City.

The Jags had a 2nd-and-7 from their 40 down 17-10 in the third quarter. Lawrence threw an incompletion on a pass intended for Christian Kirk. He was shoved to the ground by Khalen Saunders, who rushed through untouched.

Trevor Lawrence gets launched, but no roughing the passer on this play 🤔pic.twitter.com/xRaUGVlwE4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 21, 2023

No roughing the passer foul was called, which was the correct call. But Jags fans wondered how there wasn’t a foul called there while Chad Henne drew a roughing call in the second quarter.

Here is the play where Henne was hit:

On 3rd & 3, Chad Henne 4-yd pass to Travis Kelce + 15-yd Arden Key roughing the pass penalty#Jaguars 7 #Chiefs 10 2ɴᴅ pic.twitter.com/mN0AOo0jqX — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 21, 2023

Why was that a roughing the passer penalty but not the Lawrence hit? There are two reasons.

Arden Key led with the crown of his helmet and hit Henne in the head/neck area. Comparatively, Saunders hit Lawrence in the chest.

Key's hit on Henne that was flagged pic.twitter.com/hysPolMQb4 — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) January 21, 2023

Jags fans still won’t care about those reasons considering their team lost and they punted on that possession. The Chiefs won the game 27-20 to advance to the conference championship game.