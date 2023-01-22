 Skip to main content
Jags fans upset over no roughing the passer call for hit on Trevor Lawrence

January 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Trevor Lawrence gets pushed

Jacksonville Jaguars fans were unhappy over the lack of a call they felt should have benefited them and Trevor Lawrence during Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game at Kansas City.

The Jags had a 2nd-and-7 from their 40 down 17-10 in the third quarter. Lawrence threw an incompletion on a pass intended for Christian Kirk. He was shoved to the ground by Khalen Saunders, who rushed through untouched.

No roughing the passer foul was called, which was the correct call. But Jags fans wondered how there wasn’t a foul called there while Chad Henne drew a roughing call in the second quarter.

Here is the play where Henne was hit:

Why was that a roughing the passer penalty but not the Lawrence hit? There are two reasons.

Arden Key led with the crown of his helmet and hit Henne in the head/neck area. Comparatively, Saunders hit Lawrence in the chest.

Jags fans still won’t care about those reasons considering their team lost and they punted on that possession. The Chiefs won the game 27-20 to advance to the conference championship game.

